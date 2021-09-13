Upcoming racer Hot Wheels Unleashed will have an extensive livery editor when it launches later this month.

This will allow players to customise cars with their own unique looks and designs, before sharing them online with other users.

The developer also revealed the Basement, a customisable hub area that can be decorated with various accessories and act as a testing ground for new tracks.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is due to be released on 30th September for Nintendo Switch and PC alongside both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.