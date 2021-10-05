The first trailer forHouse of the Dragon, the hotly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, has been released which gives fans a first look at several of the characters from the series,

The fantasy series is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO Max in the US in 2022, with a UK release expected to be around the same time.