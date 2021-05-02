Hugh Jackman has trolled Ryan Reynolds by using a police officer to bag him a role in Deadpool 3.

In a clip posted to Jackman’s Twitter, the Australian actor shared a message from a New York cop named John Dobkowski, who he said approached him on the street.

Directing a message to Reynolds, Dobkowski says: “Hey Ryan, you’ve got to get this guy [Jackman] inDeadpool 3, even if it’s for a 10-minute cameo. That would be awesome.”

Jackman is then heard instructing the officer on what to say. “You can add, ‘Or I’ll ticket you’,” Jackman jokes.