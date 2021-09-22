Physics based adventure game I Am Fish has released for PC and Xbox consoles, with it also available on Xbox Game Pass. This is the latest game from Bossa Studios, which previously made other comedic physics based games such as Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread.

In I Am Fish, players take control of four fish friends - a goldfish, a pufferfish, a flying fish, and a piranha - who are separated from their home in a pet shop and must use their unique skills to escape and reunite with each other.