The full line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced by ITV.

Stars participating in this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the first episode, which will air this Sunday (21 November).

There are 10 names heading into the castle, with pop star Frankie Bridge and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley leading the charge.

Athletes Kadeena Cox and Matty Lee will be joining them, alongside six others including former footballer David Ginola and rapper Naughty Boy.

