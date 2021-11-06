Supermarket chain Iceland has created a hilarious spoof of John Lewis’ Christmas advert.

The spoof begins as normal until the titular Skye the alien unexpectedly morphs into a Space Raiders potato shape, a brand of crisp that is exclusive to Iceland.

The tagline for the advert reads: “For a Christmas as magical as your first... eat an alien,” while the words “with apologies to John Lewis”.

A spokesperson for Iceland said “We have an incredible range of Christmas foods this year but couldn’t miss this chance to show off one of our most popular exclusives.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here