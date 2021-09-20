Resurfaced video shows actor Idris Elba reacting to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond after viewing 1995’s Goldeneye.

The then 23-year-old actor was just starting his acting career when he appeared in the publicity video having appeared in Absolutely Fabulous and The Bill.

“He’s really good,” Elba says of Brosnan. “He’s got all the charm. He’s got all the looks. And he’s fit and strong and blah, blah, blah. He’s all right.”

Rumours of the Luther star portraying the famous spy has always chased the actor with many fans including him on their wishlist for the role.