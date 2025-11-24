Myleene Klass has revealed a surprising behind the scenes I’m A Celebrity secret, admitting that the “regulations are tough”.

The 47-year-old , who appeared on the show in 2006, discussed campmate Alex Scott’s decision to sneak in salt, a contraband item, into the camp to add some seasoning to their food.

Speaking with the Loose Women on Monday’s show (24 November), the singer said that the show’s producers “come at you for everything”, revealing that she broke the rules by bringing in too many pairs of pants.