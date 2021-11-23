Ant and Dec poked fun at Boris Johnson during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, mocking his speech from Monday’s CBI conference.

The prime minister lost his place while addressing the crowd, repeating the words “forgive me” a number of times and shuffling his notes for an uncomfortable period of time.

During a discussion off the back of a task where the celebrities aimed to win a cake for the group, Ant asked Dec where the confectionery came from.

“I’ve got it written down somewhere... forgive me, forgive me, forgive me,” Dec replied.

