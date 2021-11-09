WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent enjoys the fact that Monica Lewinsky is one of the producers on Impeachment: American Crime Story. Annabel revels in Lewinsky being given the chance to tell ‘her story, that she has so often been excluded from telling herself’.

The 10 part series also focuses heavily on the character of Linda Tripp, played by Sarah Paulson, a civil servant that collected key evidence of the affair.