Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson look unrecognisable in American Crime Story's third season of FX's Impeachment, the show's trailer has revealed.

The limited series puts the women front and centre in the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal.

Paulson portrays Linda Tripp alongside Feldstein playing Lewinsky.

Monica Lewinsky served as a producer on the Ryan Murphy production.

The show's trailer captures both actors striking uncanny resemblances to the real people with the help of facial prosthetics and makeup.

Clive Owen steps into the role of Bill Clinton.

Annaleigh Ashford portrays Paula Jones, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the former president.