During the recent PlayStation Showcase event, fans got a first glimpse at the gameplay from In Sound Mind,

Developed by We Create Stuff, the game seemingly takes place in the minds of therapist Desmon Wales’ patients.

The gameplay highlights the psychological horror elements in the title as well as the gunplay, which includes handguns, flare guns, and shotguns.

In Sound Mind is set to release on September 28th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch version set to follow sometime in the future.