Harrison Ford says he’s ‘due a bit of a rest’ after final Indiana Jones chapter

Harrison Ford said he is “due for a little bit of a rest” after closing the final chapter of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The veteran US actor, 80, said he is grateful to his wife for having been allowed to make films for more than four decades, but he would now like to “spend a little bit more time at home”.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday, Ford said filmmakers do not need his “blessing” to press ahead with any future franchise reboots.