Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars alongside Harrison Ford in new Indiana Jones trailer

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars alongside Harrison Ford in a new Indiana Jones trailer, released at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

The fifth film of the iconic franchise sees the professor and adventurer team up with his goddaughter in 1969, as they live against the backdrop of the Space Race.

Plenty of classic Indy moments litter the new trailer, including tuk-tuk races around dusty Moroccan streets and Jones racing a horse through a train station.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theatres on 30 June.

