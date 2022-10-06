Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we look at HBO banking drama Industry, Sky’s six-part docudrama This England, as well as two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Now TV, HBO, BBC iPlayer and more.

Will the second season of the gripping banking drama live up to its masterly season one finale? Does Kenneth Branagh accurately portray a blustering and incompetant Boris Johnson in Michael Winterbottom’s Covid drama?