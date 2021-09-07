The animated Injustice movie still lacks an official trailer, but it now has a release date of 19 October. This comes from Ed Boon, the creative director of the Injustice fighting game series at NetherRealm Studios. Based on DC Comics, the Injustice series takes place in an alternate universe where the Justice League has been divided, with Superman having taken over the world and Batman leading a resistance movement against him. A voice cast has also been confirmed. However, it appears none of the actors from the Injustice games will be reprising their roles for the movie.