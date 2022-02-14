Ghostbusters’ filmmaker Ivan Reitman discusses reboot in 2016 interview

Filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who directed blockbuster comedies including the original Ghostbusters, has died aged 75.

During a 2016 interview, the two-time Oscar-nominated director spoke fondly of the ghostbusters fans ahead of a reboot.

"It's tough because the expectation gets so high, we were fortunate enough to hang in there and achieve a beloved status for the movie," Mr Reitman said.

The talented filmmaker's big break came when he produced the 1978 frat-house comedy National Lampoon's Animal House.

Mr Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in California, his family said.

