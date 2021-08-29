Stormzy brought Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish on stage during his headline set at Leeds Festival on Saturday.

Grealish, who is a member of the England male football team, threw a peace sign to the crowd and hugged the rapper.

Just hours before joining Stormzy on stage, Grealish helped Manchester City secure a 5-0 victory over Arsenal.

People took to twitter to express their surprise at the footballer’s appearance.

Stormzy had brought out fellow rapper Dave during his performance at Reading Festival the night before.