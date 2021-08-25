Jade Thirlwall has vowed to be “the cool auntie” to her Little Mix bandmates’ children

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both welcomed children into the world this month and Mrs.Thirlwall said she’s “unbelievably proud” of her bandmates.

The Sweet melody hitmaker took to Instagram to share her excitement saying: “Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the queens they truly are and bringing a little mix into the world. Love you and can’t wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol.’