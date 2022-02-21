GMB hosts pay tribute to ‘trailblazer’ SBTV founder Jamal Edwards

Good Morning Britain presenters pay tribute to Jamal Edwards following news of the SBTV founder's death aged 31.

Edwards’ mother, the Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards told GMB that he died after suffering a “sudden illness”.

The British entrepreneur, who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to music, was described as a “trailblazer” by GMB correspondent Noel Phillips.

He added: “He was a pioneering figure in Black British culture and music in particular and hip hop, a trailblazer in fact.

After creating SBTV aged just 15, Edwards helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave.

