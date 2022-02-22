The words of inspiration Jamal Edwards shared after receiving his MBE in 2014 have resurfaced following the entrepreneur's death.

Edwards, who died on Sunday aged 31, gained fame as the founder of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.

Tributes have been pouring in since the heartbreaking news, with many re-sharing his inspirational words from eight years ago.

"I actually think anything is possible if you put your mind to it," Edwards said of receiving his MBE for services to music.

