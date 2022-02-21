Loose Women’s Judi Love tears up paying tribute to Jamal Edwards

The panellists of Loose Women have paid tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and condolences to his mother, fellow panellist Brenda, following his sudden death aged 31.

The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

During Monday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel spoke of Brenda’s sadness at the way the death of her son was made public on social media.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here