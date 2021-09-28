A James Bond lookalike performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film No Time To Die.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground, climbing and hanging from a ladder that was attached to one of the pods on the capital's famous landmark.

The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated blockbuster, which will be unveiled at a star-studded night at the Royal Albert Hall.