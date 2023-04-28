James Corden paid an emotional tribute to the United States during his final Late Late Show on Thursday evening (27 April) and called for the nation to “remember what America signifies to the rest of the world”.

“I have watched America change a lot... I have watched divisions grow and I’ve seen and felt a sense of negativity bubble and at points boil over,” the British presenter said in one of his final monologues.

“I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.