Will Ferrell smashed up James Corden’s desk on the final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday evening (28 April).

The Hollywood icon appeared alongside Harry Styles as a star-studded crop of guests said goodbye to the talk show.

“It’s your last show, man,” Ferrell told Corden, before taking a sledgehammer to the desk.

Later in the show, Styles also took out some rage, further destroying the desk during a game of “Spill Your Guts”.

