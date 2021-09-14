A judge has granted James Corden a temporary restraining order against a woman the presenter claims wants to marry him.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the Gavin & Stacy star says the 30-year-old woman has harassed him and his family for months, showing up at his Los Angeles home and at the set of Corden’s talk show, The Late Late Show.

The order compels the woman to cease attempting to contact him, and remain 100 yards away from Corden and his family at all times.