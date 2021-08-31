James Corden was filmed thrusting at drivers while dressed as a mouse during a flash mob in Los Angeles to promote his new musical Cinderella.

The footage shows him dancing and singing with Camilla Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel in the middle of LA traffic. Corden then approaches the driver’s side of the car and sings through the window before performing the suggestive move.

The clip has gone viral, with social media users describing Corden’s dance move as “disturbing”.

Cinderella will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 3 September.