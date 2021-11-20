James McAvoy won the TV actor category at BAFTA Scotland 2021 that took place at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow on Saturday (20 November).

McAvoy picked up the film actor award for his role in Together and told the audience to “eat drink and be merry” in his acceptance speech.

Other award winners included Abigail Lawrie, who won best actress Television for Tin Star: Liverpool, and Limbo, which picked up four awards.

The film about a refugee on a remote Scottish island won best feature film, best film writer, best fiction director and best actor in a film for Amir El-Masry.