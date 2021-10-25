Actor James Michael Tyler has died aged 59 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Boasting an impressive career, Tyler found TV fame appearing in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs, Episodes and Modern Music, but was best-known for playing the beloved character Gunther on Friends.

His famous role was referenced in an emotional statement shared by his family this weekend.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” the statement reads.

