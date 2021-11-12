Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she was told to hide pregnancy from Britney because it was ‘too risky’

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister to pop star Britney, has revealed that her team hid news of her 2007 pregnancy from the "Toxic" singer because they believed it was "too risky". Ms Spears shared the details around her becoming pregnant as a 16-year-old in her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, due to be published in January next year.

In an excerpt obtained by People, she writes: "My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat ... They were concerned [Britney's] instability at that time made her untrustworthy."