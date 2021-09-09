Janet Jackson has teased the release of her upcoming documentary JANET, saying in a video posted to Instagram that "this is my story, told by me, not through someone else's eyes". The film, executive produced by Jackson and brother Randy, took five years to make and is reported to follow Jackson after the loss of her father.

It is also believed to touch upon her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, which sparked controversy after he ripped off a section of her costume, exposing her breast.

JANET is due to be broadcast on Lifetime and A&E in January.