Janet Jackson opens up about life with Michael in documentary trailer

Janet Jackson has revealed that her late brother Michael Jackson used to tease her about her weight, calling her a “pig” and a “slaughter hog”.

Addressing the fat-shaming comments in her new documentary, Janet, the “Together Again” singer remembers her relationship with Michael, and how his jokes would affect her.

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names,” she recalls, before listing examples: “‘Pig’, ‘horse’, ‘slaughter hog’, ‘cow’.”

Janet will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW from Monday 31 January.

