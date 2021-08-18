Loose Women panelist Janet Street-Porter has recommended that half of MPs should be female, suggesting that positive discrimination wouldn’t be a bad thing.

The presenter cited that only 6 of the FTSE100 companies have more than 50 per cent female boardroom representation, and “every company that takes public money should have a 50/50 board split of men and women”.

The conversation stemmed from Porter’s proposal that she would make a better prime minister than Boris Johnson. She stated that it is “ridiculous” that women make up half the population, but “can’t get their hands on the budget”.