Loose Women panelist Janet Street-Porter insinuated that she would make a better prime minister than Boris Johnson.

The ITV show polled its audience last week and found that 64% of viewers agreed that Ms Porter would be a better fit for the role. Those in agreement stated that she “says it like it is” and “understands the working class”.

She further pitched how there should be a 50/50 gender split in the House of Commons, and that it is “ridiculous” how women make up over half the population in the United Kingdom, but are not visible in executive boardroom roles.