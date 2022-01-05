Jason Derulo has been led away in handcuffs after appearing to allegedly punch a man for calling him Usher at Las Vegas’s Aria Resort and Casino.

Footage obtained by TMZ appears to show Derulo running into the crowd and throwing punches at two anonymous men. He is then restrained by security, who can be seen holding him down.

The reason for the incident is unknown, although one of the men shouted “f*** you, b****” at the singer as he walked past.

Another man could be heard calling him the name of R’n’B singer Usher.

