Jason Mamoa has revealed the first look at the new stealth suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The classic Aquaman costume seen in the first film will reappear in the comic book sequel along with a brand new ‘stealth suit’ based on the look from an 80s miniseries.

The Game of Thrones actor shared the first look on Instagram with the caption ‘Second round. New suit. More action.’

The DC Comics sequel is scheduled for release on December 16th, 2022, and will bring back Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.