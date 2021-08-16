Former screen-soulmates Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited in a Game of Thrones mini-reunion on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of the shows co-creator David Benioff.

On HBO’s Game of Thrones, Jason Mamoa played the role of Khal Drago, the first husband of Emilia Clarke’s Daenery Targaryen with both actors sharing photos of their reunion on social media.

The Solo star wrote on Instagram: “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” to which the Aquaman star replied with “Love u forever moon of my life”.