Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their split after 16 years together.

The pair - who met in Los Angeles jazz in 2004 and married in 2017 - posted a joint statement on social media.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," it read.

"And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage."

Momoa and Bonet have two children together, who they continue to pledge their "unwavering devotion".

