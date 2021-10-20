Jason Momoa has been spotted cruising around London in his vintage convertible Bentley.

The Hollywood star - who is in the capital for the premiere of Dune - was driving along Shaftesbury Avenue.

The 1952 classic convertible Bentley, worth up to £250,000, drew Brian Halley to film as he drove by, initially having no idea the A-lister was in the car until he showed the video to a friend.

“It’s a green convertible Bentley - I was immediately interested as it’s so rare to see one in central London,” Brian said.

