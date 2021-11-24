Jay-Z has become the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time after receiving three nominations at the 2022 Grammys.

The rapper was nominated for Album of the Year for Kayne West’s Donda and received two nominations in the Best Rap Song category for featuring on DMX’s Bath Salts and West’s Jail.

Jay-Z now has 83 Grammy nominations, with 23 wins overall, beating previous record holder Quincy Jones who has 80 nominations.

The Grammys will take place on January 31st, 2022.

