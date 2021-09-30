Jay-Z is calling for a man serving 20 years in prison over weed charges to be released after the inmate penned him a letter.

The rapper’s legal team made two pleas to a North Carolina judge asking for the “compassionate release” of Valon Vailes’.

Attorney Alex Spiro filed a second motion requesting the court reconsider their previous request, one which was dismissed due to the inmate’s COVID-19 vaccination record, according to court documents submitted on Wednesday and obtained by Page Six.

A jury found Vailes, now 55, guilty in 2007 for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana.