Jay-Z defended Dave Chappelle after the comedian’s latest Netflix special The Closer triggered outrage in the trans community.

During a live Twitter Spaces conversation on Friday, the rapper described Chappelle as a “super genius” and said he was “brilliant”.

While acknowledging the special "pushed a lot of buttons" the rapper said: "If you spend time with him, he's brilliant."

Jay-Z added: "I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation, and, you know, sometimes it's going to be abrasive and sometimes it's going to be off-putting for folks."

"Great art is divisive," he added.

