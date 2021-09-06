French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who rose to fame as the star of Jean-Luc Godard’s New Wave film Breathless, has died aged 88.

Belmondo became one of France’s biggest box-office stars in the 60s and 70s with his breakthrough role as Michel Poiccard in Godard’s Breathless, assuring his status as a darling of the New Wave, becoming known for his performances as hard men with a seductive edge.

No cause of death has yet been announced with the actor being survived by three children.