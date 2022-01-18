Jeff Goldblum struts down catwalk as he closes for Prada's Milan Fashion Week

Actor Jeff Goldblum made his catwalk debut this weekend to close Prada's Milan Fashion Week show.

Prada’s autumn/winter 2022 show was held at the Fondazione Prada complex, where models walked down a sci-fi-inspired tunnel towards a zig-zag runway.

The 69-year-old strutted down the catwalk wearing an all-black ensemble including a dark overcoat with mohair trim and long sleeves.

Mr Goldblum, who is known for his fondness of colourful outfits closed the show after Sex and the City star Kyle MacLachlan opened it.

The Jurassic Park actor maintained a strong game face for his walk, appearing calm, confident and comfortable.

Sign up to our newsletters.