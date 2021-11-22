Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died.

The reptile dealer, who featured in the hit Netflix documentary series, died by suicide in front of his wife, according to TMZ.

Jeff, 58, appeared in the first series describing Carole Baskin’s lawyers as “vicious”.

“They go after anybody involved,” he added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

