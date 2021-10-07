Jake Gyllenhaal has joked that it was "torture" to film sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston.

The pair starred together in the 2002 romance The Good Girl and Gyllenhaal has previously admitted to having a "crush" on Aniston.

"[Filming the sex scenes] was torture, yes it was,” the actor said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."

Gyllenhaal went on to admit that shooting love scenes are always awkward because being watched by people doesn't "turn him on".