Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she got "high" while filming 'Don't Look Up' in order to immerse herself in her character.

The Hollywood actor plays Kate Dibiasky, an astronomer who loves smoking weed, in Adam McKay’s forthcoming political comedy for Netflix.

The director told a recent Q&A that Lawrence had permission to smoke a joint on set before a scene to immerse herself into the character.

Mrs Lawrence told the Q&A in Los Angeles: “Everyone was f***ing with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f**k with.”

