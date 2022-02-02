Jennifer Lopez has called her romance with Ben Affleck “a beautiful love story” after the couple reunited.

In a cover story for People, the star gushed about getting back together with her ex-fiance.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago... there’s more of an appreciated and a celebration for it, which is nice,” Lopez said.

The singer added that she wants to protect her “happy and loving” relationship with Affleck because both of them hold it “sacred”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.