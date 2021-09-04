Jeremy Kyle has suggested that presenters should be allowed to “ask and say what they want” during an interview ahead of his new show on talkRADIO.

The broadcaster also suggested that he wants to “fight back” after being “cancelled”.

“In a democracy, you should be able to ask and say what you want. If you don’t like the response, you never throw your toys out of the pram,” he told fellow radio presenter Mike Graham.

“Listen, I’ve been cancelled. In this world, it seems now that unless you follow a certain path, you’re labelled. You have to fight back.”