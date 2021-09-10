Jessica Chastain has responded to the eye-raising slow-motion red carpet video with Oscar Isaac.

During the premiere of their upcoming HBO miniseries Scenes From a Marriage at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, the co-stars shared a sweet moment on the red carpet that quickly went viral.

The actor told NBC’s Today show: “Let me just say, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion, I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me.”